To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Army sets up first Apache attack helicopter squadron

20th March 2024 - 15:39 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

India has already been operating 22 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. (Photo: Boeing)

An additional six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters have been expected to join the Indian Armed Forces in May, bringing the total numbers to 28.

The Indian Army has established its inaugural Apache AH-64E attack helicopter squadron at Nagtalao Army Base. The Boeing-made helicopters will be operated by the 451st Army Aviation Squadron (AH), with the initial batch scheduled to arrive in May.

India has already been operating 22 AH-64Es. The first attack platform for the Indian Air Force entered the production line at Boeing’s Mesa facility in the US in April 2018. The order for the six additional platforms for the Indian Army was sealed in 2017.

Many countries operate the Apache, with the E model being the US Army’s attack helicopter fleet’s backbone.

According to a January 2022 news release, the US Army considered the AH-64E Version 6 helicopters to be the final iteration of the platform, but Boeing announced last October the successful maiden flight of the latest version of the AH-64E, known as Version 6.5 (V6.5).

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us