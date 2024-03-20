Indian Army sets up first Apache attack helicopter squadron
The Indian Army has established its inaugural Apache AH-64E attack helicopter squadron at Nagtalao Army Base. The Boeing-made helicopters will be operated by the 451st Army Aviation Squadron (AH), with the initial batch scheduled to arrive in May.
India has already been operating 22 AH-64Es. The first attack platform for the Indian Air Force entered the production line at Boeing’s Mesa facility in the US in April 2018. The order for the six additional platforms for the Indian Army was sealed in 2017.
Many countries operate the Apache, with the E model being the US Army’s attack helicopter fleet’s backbone.
According to a January 2022 news release, the US Army considered the AH-64E Version 6 helicopters to be the final iteration of the platform, but Boeing announced last October the successful maiden flight of the latest version of the AH-64E, known as Version 6.5 (V6.5).
