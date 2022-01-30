To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Army doubles its inventory of Switch UAVs

30th January 2022 - 22:44 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

The Indian Army has ordered hundreds more Switch UAVs from Indian start-up ideaForge. (ideaForge)

The Indian Army continues to boost its fleet of smaller UAVs as it faces tensions along its borders.

Tensions along the border with China have encouraged the Indian Army to get more high-altitude Switch UAVs. 

The Indian Army lodged a repeat order with ideaForge on 24 January, exercising an option after last year’s $20 million contract for the hybrid VTOL fixed-wing UAV.

While the company refused to reveal the numbers ordered, an ideaForge spokesperson confirmed they had already supplied around 700-800 systems of all types over the years. The new order is to be completed in a similar rigorous timeframe.

Referred to as the ‘all-terrain dominator’ by ideaForge, the Switch has a 15km range. It will give the army

