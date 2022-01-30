Indian Army doubles its inventory of Switch UAVs

Tensions along the border with China have encouraged the Indian Army to get more high-altitude Switch UAVs.

The Indian Army lodged a repeat order with ideaForge on 24 January, exercising an option after last year’s $20 million contract for the hybrid VTOL fixed-wing UAV.

While the company refused to reveal the numbers ordered, an ideaForge spokesperson confirmed they had already supplied around 700-800 systems of all types over the years. The new order is to be completed in a similar rigorous timeframe.

Referred to as the ‘all-terrain dominator’ by ideaForge, the Switch has a 15km range. It will give the army