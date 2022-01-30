Indian Army doubles its inventory of Switch UAVs

USN orders additional 20mm cannons for Super Hornets
A total of 76 additional M61A2 Vulcan cannons will be provided by November 2024 to arm USN F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.
Tensions along the border with China have encouraged the Indian Army to get more high-altitude Switch UAVs.
The Indian Army lodged a repeat order with ideaForge on 24 January, exercising an option after last year’s $20 million contract for the hybrid VTOL fixed-wing UAV.
While the company refused to reveal the numbers ordered, an ideaForge spokesperson confirmed they had already supplied around 700-800 systems of all types over the years. The new order is to be completed in a similar rigorous timeframe.
Referred to as the ‘all-terrain dominator’ by ideaForge, the Switch has a 15km range. It will give the army
