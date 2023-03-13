India orders six additional Do 228 aircraft

India has ordered half a dozen Dornier 228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the country’s MoD announced on 10 March.

The contract is valued at INR6.67 billion ($81.4 million), and the licensed-built aircraft will be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Do 228s will be used for route transport, communications and pilot training missions, according to the MoD.

The new aircraft will feature upgraded engines that offer greater fuel efficiency and five-bladed composite propellers.

The MoD stated: ‘The aircraft is ideally suited for short-haul operations from semi-prepared/short runways of the northeast and island chains of India. The addition of