India mulls additional C295 aircraft variants

Discussions are ongoing for C295 aircraft variants to be made in India – nine for the Indian Navy (IN) and six for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) – in addition to 56 transports ordered by the MoD to replace the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) legacy Avro fleet.

A senior official said that the ICG is cleared to buy six C295s, with the order to be clubbed with the IN’s once the force achieves more clarity on its qualitative requirements.

The ICG’s primary role for the C295 is maritime and pollution surveillance, and search and rescue. Its EO/IR system with nine