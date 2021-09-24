India signs C295 deal

USAF confirms five B-21 Raider test aircraft
Secretary of the US Air Force has announced five B-21 test aircraft are currently under construction during his State of the Forces address on 20 September.
The first ‘Make in India’ aircraft manufacturing project in the private sector took another step forward on 24 September, after Airbus announced the formal signing of a contract to provide 56 of its C295W aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
These new medium tactical airlifters will replace a fleet of more than 50 HS748 Avro aircraft.
Under the contract, within four years Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain.
‘The subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies,’ Airbus added in a statement. This process will take six years.
Other Indian companies involved in the programme include Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics and SMEs in the private sector.
All of the IAF C295Ws will be handed over in transport configuration and equipped with an indigenous EW suite.
The IAF will become the 35th C295 operator worldwide, with the programme reaching 278 aircraft (200 of which are already in operation, according to Airbus).
Shephard on 10 September reported Indian government approval for the C295W procurement. No details of the contract value have been published but Shephard Defence Insight expects it to be worth around $2.5 billion.
Northrop Grumman obtains a two-year deal to provide Link 16 B kits for UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopters.
EFW to provide IHADSS-21 integrated helmet display spare parts for Apache pilots.
COBRA multispectral unmanned aircraft sensor helps to detect and localise minefields and obstacles when flown over beach zones.
New AESA radar systems will equip RCAF CF-18As by March 2024.
Singapore is developing and trying out ever more capable battlefield command systems.