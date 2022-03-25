India looks elsewhere for spares for Russian-built helicopters

Australia and Japan concurrently launch new space groups
More and more countries are expressing concern at the vulnerability of their space-based assets.
Following years of indecision, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is looking to outsource the repair and overhaul of 90 Mi-17V-5 helicopters to private industry.
An expression of interest was released to numerous civil third-party MRO providers to present their capability credentials. Visits to Chandigarh Base Repair Depot (BRD) in northern India, the largest helicopter maintenance facility for Russian-built helicopters, will start in early April, Shephard has learned.
A skilled maintenance force crunch and limited capacity at the BRD, escalated by the present crisis in Ukraine that squeezes stable supplies of spares and prevents helicopters from flying abroad for major maintenance,
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
More and more countries are expressing concern at the vulnerability of their space-based assets.
Boeing is providing hardware for South Korean aircrew and maintenance personnel training with the P-8A Poseidon MPA.
Australia continues to make progress with its cutting-edge programme to deliver a fighter-type UAV.
Russia has released videos of two reported uses of hypersonic missiles to strike Ukrainian positions, which marks the first recorded use of the system during any conflict.
Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems lay the keel of New Zealand’s first P-8A aircraft.
Egypt looks set to acquire F-15 Advanced Eagle fighter jets as the Su-35 may be out of the picture.