India finally orders new medium-lift transports

Next-generation EW for F-16 makes maiden flight
Northrop Grumman testbed F-16 flew last month with the Next Generation Electronic Warfare system and Scalable Agile Beam Radar.
At long last, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security – the country’s final decision-making body relating to military expenditure – has approved the procurement of 56 Airbus C295W medium-lift transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
They will replace a geriatric fleet of more than 50 HS748 Avro aircraft.
No monetary figure was publicised by the government, for the trilateral Airbus-Tata Group-IAF deal is yet to be signed. However, it is expected to be in the order of $2.5 billion.
According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau on 8 September, the first 16 aircraft will ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Northrop Grumman testbed F-16 flew last month with the Next Generation Electronic Warfare system and Scalable Agile Beam Radar.
Attrition and heavy maintenance demands affect French Naval Aviation fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter requirements.
Swarm UAVs, loitering munitions and counter-UAS systems are now all on Indian order books.
Airbus tests mitigation measures to overcome the problem of helicopter rotor blades interfering with BLoS communications.
Collins Aerospace has received three contracts from the USAF to support the U-2 fleet.
The US Army has received the official proposal for Defiant X from Sikorsky and Boeing under the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft programme.