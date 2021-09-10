India finally orders new medium-lift transports

At long last, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security – the country’s final decision-making body relating to military expenditure – has approved the procurement of 56 Airbus C295W medium-lift transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

They will replace a geriatric fleet of more than 50 HS748 Avro aircraft.

No monetary figure was publicised by the government, for the trilateral Airbus-Tata Group-IAF deal is yet to be signed. However, it is expected to be in the order of $2.5 billion.

According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau on 8 September, the first 16 aircraft will ...