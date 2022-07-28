India begins flying LCA Mk1A, buys engines for HTT-40
India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has commenced flight trials of the upgraded Mk1A variant of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), which are scheduled for completion by early 2024.
Thereafter, HAL will begin the series manufacture of 83 Mk1As, including ten dual-seat trainers, which the Indian Air Force (IAF) ordered for INR456.96 billion ($5.72 billion) in February 2021.
The single-engine Mk1A incorporates four major capability improvements over the basic Mk1 model, of which the IAF has inducted nearly 40 in two squadrons so far.
Modifications include an AESA radar, EW system with software-defined radios, air-to-air refuelling capability and the ability to
