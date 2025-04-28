India and France seal Rafale-M deal as plans for local assembly advance

India and France have signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on April 28 in New Delhi for the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The order includes 22 single-seaters and four twin-seaters.

The agreement, originally intended to be signed formally between the two defence ministers of India and France, was modified after the postponement of French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s visit, as earlier reported by Shephard.

Instead, the IGA was signed by India Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh following receipt of the agreement already signed by Lecornu.

The supply protocol and weapons package agreement were