FIA 2026: KAI to offer T-50 jet trainer to UK Royal Air Force
KAI claims that its T-50/FA-50 light jet family is an “ideal” contender for the RAF’s Hawk replacement requirement.
Shin Dong-Hak, vice-president of international business at the company, said: “The T-50 already has three options; one is a trainer... and its also proven with a demonstration team.”
One requirement is that the Hawk replacement is the new mount for the Red Arrows. South Korea’s Black Eagles operate the T-50B, which the company says is optimised for display flying.
Shin said that the T-50 can be produced in the UK and that the company is searching for a domestic industrial partner. He cited a need for 40 to 50 aircraft, and expects a second request for information to come in 2027 as part of the UK’s Defence Investment Plan.
KAI is talking to Lockheed Martin about competing internationally, particularly in the UK, and is also looking at Australia’s Hawk replacement requirement.
Development work is also proceeding on a single-seat FA-50 with increased range, likely to be completed late in 2028. Shin said that an Asian country is interested in this aircraft.
Raytheon’s PhantomStrike electronically scanned array radar is being integrated with the FA-50 and Malaysia will be the first so-equipped customer, receiving the initial two aircraft from an order for 18 this October. Poland’s 36 FA-50PLs will have this radar, and deliveries of these start next year.
Finally, Shin said that there has been considerable interest in putting the BAE Systems APKWS precision weapon on the FA-50. This offering converts low-cost 70mm rockets into guided weapons, useful against drones.
Shephard’s Farnborough International Airshow coverage is sponsored by MBDA
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