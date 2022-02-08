Hypersonic missile defence ‘difficult but tractable’, says CSIS

Patria and Pratt & Whitney to collaborate on aircraft engines
Patria and Pratt & Whitney announce further collaboration on engines for F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft.
A new report from the US-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) states that just as hypersonic weapons do not ‘follow predictable trajectories’, the US cannot afford to be predictable in how it responds to the threats these new weapons present.
The 'Complex Air Defense: Countering the Hypersonic Missile Threat' report described defending against hypersonic weapons as a ‘difficult but tractable problem’, adding that addressing the threats they pose should be a key driver in how the US rethinks missile defence and transforms its legacy ballistic missile defence (BMD) system.
The report argued that hypersonic defence 'might be better understood' as a
Patria and Pratt & Whitney are working towards a formal long-term agreement for F100 engine MRO and engineering support.
NAVAIR has taken delivery of the first MQ-4C Triton configured for USN ISR requirements.
The UK MoD has appointed Aquila for air traffic support in the Falklands, while Argentina criticises British presence in the region.
Jordan has requested 16 F-16s upgraded to the Block 70 (F-16V) configuration plus a plethora of associated subsystems and weapons, training services and logistical support in an FMS package worth more than $4 billion.