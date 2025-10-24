Hybrid Air Vehicles secures first defence order for Airlander 10

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) has announced that it has received its first military aircraft reservation for three of its Airlander 10.

The order for three aircraft forms part of the company’s overall US$3.7 billion pipeline and marks the first time the aircraft has been reserved for military use, according to HAV. A further $2 billion in reservations has already been placed on the Airlander 10 in the civil market.

While the Airlander 10 will initially be designed and certified for civil applications, the aircraft with its reconfigurable cabin can also be modified to meet the needs of the defence market,