To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Hybrid Air Vehicles secures first defence order for Airlander 10

24th October 2025 - 12:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Airlander 10 military reservation is a first for HAV. (Photo: HAV)

The undisclosed customer, described as an “innovative defence contractor”, has reserved three Airlander 10 aircraft for military use.

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) has announced that it has received its first military aircraft reservation for three of its Airlander 10.

The order for three aircraft forms part of the company’s overall US$3.7 billion pipeline and marks the first time the aircraft has been reserved for military use, according to HAV. A further $2 billion in reservations has already been placed on the Airlander 10 in the civil market.

While the Airlander 10 will initially be designed and certified for civil applications, the aircraft with its reconfigurable cabin can also be modified to meet the needs of the defence market,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us