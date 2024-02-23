Hungary to get more Gripens from Saab

Hungary will boost its Gripen JAS 39C/D fleet to 18 after Saab signed an agreement with Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for four additional Gripen JAS 39C fighter for the Hungarian Air Force.

The order followed the original contract between FMV and the Hungarian Government signed in December 2001 for 14 Gripen C/D fighters for the air force. The contract amendment for the four additional aircraft was signed by the Hungarian Ministry of Defence and FMV on 23 February 2024.

Saab has a contract with FMV regarding support for Hungary’s Gripen aircraft, stating that it was ready to provide additional upgrades and support for the Hungarian fighters beyond 2035. There has also been an MoU signed regarding development of high-tech industrial areas and fighter-aircraft capabilities.

The cooperation will include support for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for VR technologies in Hungary.

Saab has also been improving the current fleet which has included a radar upgrade to increase the air-to-air target tracking range and performance of the PS-05/A Mk 4, as well as enhancing Link 16 data-link communications functionality and updating secure voice communication to the latest NATO standard.

The upgraded Gripens will be fitted with IFF Mode 5 equipment to allow the force to arm its Gripens with a broader variety of weapons such as the IRIS-T short-range air-to-air missile, the GBU-49 laser-guided bomb and the Meteor beyond-visual range AAM.

The additional aircraft and upgrades will add a bigger punch to Hungary’s air-defence and ground-attack capability at a time of high tension in Eastern Europe.