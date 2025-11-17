Could the Middle East be the next target for the F-35A?
As the Trump administration strengthens its ties with countries across the Middle East, new potential export opportunities for American defence equipment are arising. The F-35A, one of the most sought-after and advanced platforms in the aerospace industry, has been of interest to multiple Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
The F-35 Lightning II is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft, featuring advanced stealth capabilities and technology including electronic warfare systems, radars and sensors. The aircraft affords operators an information advantage during use through its ability to offer real-time data sharing with other platforms and advanced detective
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Embraer’s C-390 Millennium and Saab’s Gripen E complete air-to-air refuelling test campaign
The certification strengthens the ongoing collaboration between Saab and Embraer and bolsters the interoperability of the two aircraft.
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: Embraer explores new systems and CUAS missions for Super Tucano
Embraer foresees high demand for its A-29 Super Tucano over the next two decades, with discussions about adding newer systems to the aircraft already underway.
-
Dubai Airshow 2025: Anduril and Edge joint venture unveils Omen tailsitter UAV
The Group 3 UAV has also netted its first order from the UAE for 50 platforms, with full-scale production scheduled for 2028.