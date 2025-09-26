To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Helsing targets European market with new CA-1 combat drone

26th September 2025 - 17:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

A design study image of the CA-1 Europa. (Photo: Helsing)

The UCAV, designed by Helsing’s subsidiary Grob Aircraft, will start ground tests in the coming months and is aiming to have a production-ready version by 2029.

Helsing has unveiled its new CA-1 Europa, a loyal wingman fixed-wing uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

The company has already presented a full-sized design study of the jet to its Grob Aircraft subsidiary, with the company aiming to have a production-ready version before the end of the decade.

Helsing confirmed to Shephard that the testing timeline was being conducted rapidly, with ground tests of CA-1 Europa prototype anticipated in the coming months and flight tests likely due to start in 2027.

It is currently working with as-yet-unnamed European manufacturers to build the aircraft, drawing on a scalable, resilient supply chain.

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell

