Helsing targets European market with new CA-1 combat drone
Helsing has unveiled its new CA-1 Europa, a loyal wingman fixed-wing uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).
The company has already presented a full-sized design study of the jet to its Grob Aircraft subsidiary, with the company aiming to have a production-ready version before the end of the decade.
Helsing confirmed to Shephard that the testing timeline was being conducted rapidly, with ground tests of CA-1 Europa prototype anticipated in the coming months and flight tests likely due to start in 2027.
It is currently working with as-yet-unnamed European manufacturers to build the aircraft, drawing on a scalable, resilient supply chain.
