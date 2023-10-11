To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Greece kicks off talks to buy Black Hawk helicopters

11th October 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

the Hellenic Armed Forces would need to wait a sometime before it could get its hands on a substantial number of Black Hawks. (Photo: US DoD)

Greece's request for the Black Hawks is currently in the process of evaluation by the US Defence Cooperation office and the delivery timeline is estimated to be around three years from the finalisation of the contract.

Greece has submitted a formal request to purchase 49 Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to replace its Bell 205/UH-1 utility helicopter.

Although Athens launched the procurement process for the Black Hawks in April, Sikorsky only revealed it on 9 October.

‘An official request was received from Greece for the supply of up to 49 Black Hawk helicopters,’ President of Sikorsky Paul Lemmo said on the first day of the AUSA conference in Washington DC. ‘That is in process now by the Defence Cooperation office here in the US.’

Instead of pursuing a direct commercial sales (DCS) deal, Greece would

