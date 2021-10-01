To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Globemasters to undergo autonomous flightline inspections

1st October 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (Photo :USAF/David Tucker)

USAF enlists RE2 Robotics to provide autonomous systems

RE2 Robotics on September 28 announced its selection by the USAF Rapid Sustainment Office to develop an autonomous flightline inspection and sustainment system latest procurement.

The US Army is already testing autonomous refuelling with RE2 for AH-64E Apache helicopters.

The Mobile Autonomous Aircraft Platform for Sustainment (MAAPS) will focus on the development of dual RE2 Sapien robotic arms integrated with a JLG scissor lift to perform tasks at height on C-17 Globemaster III military aircraft.

MAAPS will focus on autonomous performance of tasks that are part of the pre- and post-flight inspection of C-17 aircraft, such as at-height visual inspection of the fuselage, wings and tail.

By enabling these tasks to be performed by a robotic system, MAAPS will reduce the workload on military personnel.

