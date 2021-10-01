Globemasters to undergo autonomous flightline inspections

BAE Systems to support 2CAWS
BAE Systems has secured a ten-year sustainment and technical support contract from the USAF for a missile warning system.
RE2 Robotics on September 28 announced its selection by the USAF Rapid Sustainment Office to develop an autonomous flightline inspection and sustainment system latest procurement.
The US Army is already testing autonomous refuelling with RE2 for AH-64E Apache helicopters.
The Mobile Autonomous Aircraft Platform for Sustainment (MAAPS) will focus on the development of dual RE2 Sapien robotic arms integrated with a JLG scissor lift to perform tasks at height on C-17 Globemaster III military aircraft.
MAAPS will focus on autonomous performance of tasks that are part of the pre- and post-flight inspection of C-17 aircraft, such as at-height visual inspection of the fuselage, wings and tail.
By enabling these tasks to be performed by a robotic system, MAAPS will reduce the workload on military personnel.
Through software-defined networking for multi-transport paths such as SATCOM, Hughes is supporting the DoD concept for Joint All-Domain Command and Control.
China's military is already using a number of capable UAV platforms, with even more advanced designs on the way.
China showed off new aircraft and missiles at the Zhuhai air show, including a twin-seat J-16D shown in public for the first time.
The company will provide support and sustainment for the C-17 weapon system for nine years and eight months.
Boeing has delivered the first operational Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet to the USN.