Ghostrider gunships receive upgraded EW countermeasure

Ukraine gains combat-ready TB2 reinforcements
A new batch of combat-ready Bayraktar TB2s has arrived in Ukraine for use against invading Russian forces, the Ukrainian MoD announced on 2 March.
The ALQ-251 RF countermeasure (RFCM) system from Northrop Grumman has been delivered to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) as part of an AC-130J aircraft upgrade led by Sierra Nevada Corporation.
The ALQ-251 ‘will provide superior situational awareness and protection against electronic warfare systems and radar-guided weapons in contested and congested electromagnetic spectrum environments’, Northrop Grumman noted in a 1 March announcement.
USSOCOM in July 2020 awarded Sierra Nevada Corporation a $700 million contract to act as prime systems integrator for the RFCM upgrade on AC-130J Ghostrider gunships and MC-130J Commando II tanker aircraft, to help protect aircrew from air- and land-based enemy radar and missile systems.
The deal includes RFCM system engineering services, logistics support and spare parts.
BAE Systems was the previous RFCM system provider for the AC-130J and MC-130J, having been awarded a contract in January 2016.
A new batch of combat-ready Bayraktar TB2s has arrived in Ukraine for use against invading Russian forces, the Ukrainian MoD announced on 2 March.
Almost 60% of the Romanian fixed-wing combat aircraft fleet is grounded pending an investigation into the fatal crash of a MiG-21 Lancer on 2 March.
Welcome to Episode 3 of Shepard Studio’s Critical Care podcast, the story of military aircraft sustainment and support in an unpredictable world.
The contract between the Italian Air Force, Avio Aero, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin for C-130J support has been approved.
BAE Systems and the US Deputy Secretary of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office have reported a successful MUM-T test flight.
The Malaysian Army is preparing to deploy its new MD 530G light attack helicopters after the delayed delivery of the six aircraft.