Germany signs contract for 20 Tranche 5 Eurofighters
Germany has confirmed its order for 20 new Tranche 5 Eurofighters to bolster its air force’s fleet, first declared at the ILA Air Show in 2024.
The signing confirmation for the 20 aircraft from Airbus follows on from the German lawmaker’s approval of a €3.75 billion (US$4.36 billion) deal on 8 October.
The Tranche 5 Eurofighters will be delivered from 2031 until 2034. Upgraded simulators will also be delivered for a total of €412 million.
As part of the procurement for further Eurofighters, the Bundeswehr added that a contract to upgrade the aircraft to the Eurofighter EK – electronic attack – configuration to suppress
AUSA 2025: US Army and Bell squeeze MV-75 programme
The MV-75, previously V-280, was originally designed as an assault aircraft which would replace some of the Black Hawk helicopters and add speed as a tilt-rotor platform. It is now envisioned to add a greater multirole capability reminiscent of the Black Hawk fleet.
India elevates defence systems to boost mountain surveillance
India has strengthened its focus on terrain-adaptive intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance following recent incursions and drone activity along the country’s northern borders.
AUSA 2025: GA-ASI and Hanwha to produce Gray Eagle STOL in South Korea
The Gray Eagle STOL will be made available to several international militaries, with initial customer delivery planned for 2028.
AUSA 2025: AeroVironment showcases new variant of Switchblade loitering munition family
The new Switchblade 400 was on display alongside new variants of existing drones: the Switchblade 600 Block 2 and Switchblade 300 Block 20.
AUSA 2025: Boeing and Leonardo partner to pursue US Army rotary training contract
Leonardo’s AW119T helicopter will be offered as a solution for the Flight School Next contract, an initiative which aims to overhaul the US Army’s Initial Entry Rotary Wing training.