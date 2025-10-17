To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany signs contract for 20 Tranche 5 Eurofighters

17th October 2025 - 11:34 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

Germany first disclosed interest in procuring Tranche 5 Eurofighters in 2024. (Photo: Airbus)

The aircraft will be delivered between 2031 and 2034 and will be upgraded with the latest electronic warfare capabilities to the EK configuration.

Germany has confirmed its order for 20 new Tranche 5 Eurofighters to bolster its air force’s fleet, first declared at the ILA Air Show in 2024.

The signing confirmation for the 20 aircraft from Airbus follows on from the German lawmaker’s approval of a €3.75 billion (US$4.36 billion) deal on 8 October.

The Tranche 5 Eurofighters will be delivered from 2031 until 2034. Upgraded simulators will also be delivered for a total of €412 million.

As part of the procurement for further Eurofighters, the Bundeswehr added that a contract to upgrade the aircraft to the Eurofighter EK – electronic attack – configuration to suppress

