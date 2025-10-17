Germany signs contract for 20 Tranche 5 Eurofighters

Germany has confirmed its order for 20 new Tranche 5 Eurofighters to bolster its air force’s fleet, first declared at the ILA Air Show in 2024.

The signing confirmation for the 20 aircraft from Airbus follows on from the German lawmaker’s approval of a €3.75 billion (US$4.36 billion) deal on 8 October.

The Tranche 5 Eurofighters will be delivered from 2031 until 2034. Upgraded simulators will also be delivered for a total of €412 million.

As part of the procurement for further Eurofighters, the Bundeswehr added that a contract to upgrade the aircraft to the Eurofighter EK – electronic attack – configuration to suppress