  • Germany sets sight on JASSM extended range cruise missiles as potential Taurus successor

19th March 2024 - 17:08 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Lockheed has been asked to make changes to the JASSM missile so as it could be carried by the F-35 fighter. (Photo: US DoD/Air Force)

The extended range air-to-surface standoff missiles could reportedly replace Germany's coveted Taurus missiles in the long-term.

Germany has reportedly begun the ordering process for AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range (JASSM-ER) rounds from the US.

The JASSM missile orders were said to be linked with the F-35 order Germany has been expected to formalise.

German news outlet Bild said the new systems could replace existing Taurus missiles, one of the most modern weapon systems in use by the German military, in the long term. The out-of-service date of the Taurus, however, has not yet been disclosed by the Bundeswehr.

According to Bild, a number of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles were part of the F-35 fighter deal, but

