Germany approved for possible $1.23 billion AMRAAM acquisition

The US State Department has given the green light to a possible foreign military sale (FMS) of up to 400 AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and up to 12 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM guidance sections to Germany.

The FMS, which includes related non-major defence equipment and programme support, is worth an estimated US$1.23 billion, and is expected to help Germany increase the air-to-air capability for its F-35 programme.

The AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM is a variant of the AIM-120, an all-weather, all-environment radar-guided air-to-air missile that has seen extensive export sales, with an extended-range variant also being developed for ground-based air defence.