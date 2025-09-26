To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany approved for possible $1.23 billion AMRAAM acquisition

26th September 2025 - 15:55 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

US Marines and RAAF personnel from RAAF 3 Squadron conduct pre-load inspections on an AIM-120 AMRAAMs prior to loading it onto a RAAF F-35A. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

The potential foreign military sale for up to 400 missiles could be used to enhance Germany’s F-35 programme.

The US State Department has given the green light to a possible foreign military sale (FMS) of up to 400 AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and up to 12 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM guidance sections to Germany.

The FMS, which includes related non-major defence equipment and programme support, is worth an estimated US$1.23 billion, and is expected to help Germany increase the air-to-air capability for its F-35 programme.

The AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM is a variant of the AIM-120, an all-weather, all-environment radar-guided air-to-air missile that has seen extensive export sales, with an extended-range variant also being developed for ground-based air defence.

