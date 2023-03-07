To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Atomics sole awardee for second phase of DARPA’s LongShot UAV project

7th March 2023 - 11:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

GA-ASI is working on its proposal for Phase 3 of the LongShot programme, which will see prototype manufacturing. (Photo: GA-ASI)

Under LongShot, DARPA aims to increase the standoff range at which fighters can launch air-to-air weapons with an air-released UAV.

The US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) to continue supporting the LongShot programme, which aims to develop an air-launched UAV which is, in turn, capable of firing air-to-air weapons.

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman also received contracts to work on LongShot under Phase 1 of the programme in early 2021.

On 6 March, DARPA confirmed to Shephard that GA-ASI was the only awardee for the second phase of the programme.

After a successful preliminary design review (PDR) last February, GA-ASI was selected to continue into Phase 2 of the project to

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021,

Read full bio

