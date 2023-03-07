General Atomics sole awardee for second phase of DARPA’s LongShot UAV project
The US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) to continue supporting the LongShot programme, which aims to develop an air-launched UAV which is, in turn, capable of firing air-to-air weapons.
Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman also received contracts to work on LongShot under Phase 1 of the programme in early 2021.
On 6 March, DARPA confirmed to Shephard that GA-ASI was the only awardee for the second phase of the programme.
After a successful preliminary design review (PDR) last February, GA-ASI was selected to continue into Phase 2 of the project to
MD Helicopters ramps up production as Nigerian order lands
MD Helicopters is expanding its production line to fulfil a Nigerian Army order for 12 Cayuse Warrior Plus scout/attack helicopters.
Australian Army aviation reconstitutes with host of new platforms
New aviation platforms are all on the way for Australian Army - UH-60M Black Hawk, AH-64E Apache Guardian and Integrator UAVs.
HAL, Safran seal Indian helicopter engine pact but questions remain over size of market
The two companies will develop a turboshaft to power the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH) designs.
Italian Air Force's C-27J Spartan fleet to receive upgrade
Leonardo will upgrade the Italian Air Force's C-27J Spartan fleet with a new avionics configuration, including mission computers, flight management and self-protection systems.
Thai navy receives back its first modernised Do 228
Thailand is currently upgrading four Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft, and the first has just returned home.