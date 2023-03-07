General Atomics sole awardee for second phase of DARPA’s LongShot UAV project

The US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) to continue supporting the LongShot programme, which aims to develop an air-launched UAV which is, in turn, capable of firing air-to-air weapons.

Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman also received contracts to work on LongShot under Phase 1 of the programme in early 2021.

On 6 March, DARPA confirmed to Shephard that GA-ASI was the only awardee for the second phase of the programme.

After a successful preliminary design review (PDR) last February, GA-ASI was selected to continue into Phase 2 of the project to