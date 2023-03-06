General Atomics nets first US customer for MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) has netted the first US customer for its MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) with a selection by Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC).

Under a new contract, GA-ASI will provide AFSOC with three MQ-9B aircraft, following in the footsteps of the UK, Belgium and Japan, among others.

The AFSOC acquisition of the MQ-9B builds on over 14 years' experience operating the MQ-9A Reaper.

GA-ASI president David R Alexander said: 'We're very excited to continue our great partnership with AFSOC well into the future,

'MQ-9B is the ideal platform for inserting air-launched