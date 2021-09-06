General Atomics demonstrates C2 for MUM-T

Ruggedised tactical control tablet, integrated with Autonodyne’s RCU-1000 advanced HMI. (Photo: General Atomics)

A demonstration MUM-T flight in late August involved an MQ-20 Avenger and a modified King Air 200.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has demonstrated manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) with its MQ-20 Avenger.

The company-owned UAV was paired with a modified King Air 200 (as a surrogate fighter aircraft) in a 2h flight on 25 August.

‘The flight demonstrated autonomous collaboration using command and control (C2) of the Avenger from a ruggedised tactical control tablet, integrated with Autonodyne’s RCU-1000 Advanced Human Machine Interface, to provide real-time situational awareness combined with complex behaviour tasking,’ GA-ASI announced on 3 September.

Mike Atwood, senior director of advanced concepts at GA-ASI, noted: ‘This flight builds on the previous long-wave IR passive autonomous testing, and continues to validate that persistent Group 5 UAS aircraft can perform complex Air Moving Target Indication (AMTI)’.