US industry continues efforts to enhance airborne autonomy

IDEF 2021: F-35 is out but what is next for Turkey? (Defence Insight analysis)
Turkish military aircraft ambitions remain undimmed despite ongoing US sanctions.
General Atomics announced on 11 August that an Avenger UAS, equipped with a Lockheed Martin Legion Pod containing an IRST21 search and track system, autonomously tracked and followed a target aircraft in a July 2021 industry-funded demonstration.
Chris Pehrson, GA-ASI VP of special programmes, said: ‘The success of this Avenger/Legion Pod demonstration represents an important step toward more sophisticated autonomous missions for unmanned aircraft and MUM-T [manned-unmanned teaming] in a complex battlespace.’
Integrating Legion Pod software into the Avenger Mission Management System took less than three months and was enabled through Open Mission System standards.
During the flight, Legion Pod with IRST21 detected multiple fast-moving aircraft operating in the area and fed target tracking information to the autonomy engine aboard Avenger autonomy engine, which prioritised the targets for engagement.
‘This flight demonstrates a critical sensor capability that enables unmanned combat air vehicles like the Avenger to operate autonomously in Joint All-Domain Operations,” said Dave Belvin, VP of Sensors and Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin.
He added: ‘We designed Legion Pod to passively detect and track targets for tactical fighter pilots in radar-denied environments. This capability provides the data necessary to enable unmanned vehicles to track and engage hostile airborne targets without human intervention.’
Northrop Grumman supports NATO AGS fleet readiness, operations and maintenance.
Sukhoi has ambitious plans for Checkmate, its new fighter aircraft design. However, questions remain over whether the company will be able to achieve its export goals, especially considering the poor track record of its previous fifth-generation jet.
A new capability could be on the way for US Army AH-64E Apache helicopters.
First US Army unit operates Black Hawk with avionics upgrade.
DVLS keeps pilots spatially oriented to the terrain and obstacles and works with existing night vision devices to enable safer landings, says L3Harris.