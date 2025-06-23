To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GCAP industry partners officially launch joint company Edgewing

23rd June 2025 - 17:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell

The joint organisation agreement was first signed in December 2024. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The joint venture company, alongside developing the next-generation combat aircraft, will also remain the design authority for the platform.

The three industry partners of the sixth-generation Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) – BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo (Italy) and Japan Aircraft Industries (Japan) – have officially launched joint venture company Edgewing.

The GCAP industry partners had previously signed an agreement to form the joint organisation in December 2024. The company, which will be headquartered in the UK, will have joint teams working in each of the partner nations to collaborate with the International Government Organisation (GIGO)

Edgewing will be responsible for the design and development of the next-generation combat aircraft, according to the companies. Marco Zoff, former managing director of

