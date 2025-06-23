GCAP industry partners officially launch joint company Edgewing
The three industry partners of the sixth-generation Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) – BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo (Italy) and Japan Aircraft Industries (Japan) – have officially launched joint venture company Edgewing.
The GCAP industry partners had previously signed an agreement to form the joint organisation in December 2024. The company, which will be headquartered in the UK, will have joint teams working in each of the partner nations to collaborate with the International Government Organisation (GIGO)
Edgewing will be responsible for the design and development of the next-generation combat aircraft, according to the companies. Marco Zoff, former managing director of
