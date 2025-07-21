GA-ASI takes step towards developing European YFQ-42A Collaborative Combat Aircraft
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has announced plans to develop a European Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), based on its YFQ-42A prototype.
Announced at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), GA-ASI’s CCA European mission system customisation and manufacturing will be supported by its German aerospace affiliate, GA-ATS, headquartered in Munich.
GA-ATS already builds and sustains various aircraft and rotorcraft for European militaries, including the NH90 for the German military and the Do-228 multirole aircraft.
According to GA-ASI, leveraging both aerospace companies will provide a “jump start” for European uncrewed fighter development, giving a path to meet the acquisition timelines set by
