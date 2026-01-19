To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GA-ASI makes strides with further MQ-20 intercept test success

19th January 2026 - 11:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The MQ-20 Avenger is part of a company-funded demo to test possibilities for future combat air autonomy. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The latest test of advanced autonomy development focused on human-machine teaming, loading a mission profile onto the platform.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has carried out a mission autonomy flight demonstration test with its MQ-20 Avenger uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), as it advances efforts on human-machine teaming.

The company-funded demonstration showcased a live engagement test between the MQ-20 and a crewed aircraft, as well as the use of Anduril’s Infrared Search and Track (IRST) sensor to track and intercept weapon firing at a live target.

It followed on from GA-ASI’s first successful test announcement in June 2025, in which the MQ-20 simulated an autonomous shoot-down as well as testing other autonomy elements – including switching from government-provided software to Shield

