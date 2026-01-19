GA-ASI makes strides with further MQ-20 intercept test success

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has carried out a mission autonomy flight demonstration test with its MQ-20 Avenger uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), as it advances efforts on human-machine teaming.

The company-funded demonstration showcased a live engagement test between the MQ-20 and a crewed aircraft, as well as the use of Anduril’s Infrared Search and Track (IRST) sensor to track and intercept weapon firing at a live target.

It followed on from GA-ASI’s first successful test announcement in June 2025, in which the MQ-20 simulated an autonomous shoot-down as well as testing other autonomy elements – including switching from government-provided software to Shield