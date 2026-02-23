Further investments in OWE and launchers to boost British Army deep fires capability

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued further contract awards to help support the British Army’s one-way effector (OWE) capabilities. The awards cover two distinct procurement contracts worth a total of £11.8 million (US$15.9 million).

Each contract has a value of £5.9 million, with the first covering additional Threod CATA launchers while the second is for the Callen-Lenz Nyan OWE.

The Threod CATA launchers, according to the MoD notice, were procured through the Asgard programme with integrations and trials with the Dart 250 OWE. Two different variants of the Dart OWE are currently being developed by Modini; an electronic warfare and