  • France’s Joint Light Helicopter programme advances with H160M flight tests

28th July 2025 - 17:26 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The H160M is derived from the civilian H160 platform. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

With three prototypes being built, the H160M is a militarised version of the H160. Once tests conclude, it will be delivered to the French armed forces from late 2028.

Airbus Helicopters has begun testing the H160M, the militarised version of the H160 developed for the French Armed Forces as part of the Joint Light Helicopter programme.

Three prototypes will be produced by Airbus for the programme, with the second prototype currently in final assembly, according to Airbus. The first H160M will be used to validate flight performance and will be later used for firing campaigns in 2026, while the second will be outfitted for extreme weather tests.

Designated as 'Guépard' (Cheetah), France ordered 169 H160M helicopters for its JLH programme in 2021: 80 for the army,

