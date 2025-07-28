France’s Joint Light Helicopter programme advances with H160M flight tests
Airbus Helicopters has begun testing the H160M, the militarised version of the H160 developed for the French Armed Forces as part of the Joint Light Helicopter programme.
Three prototypes will be produced by Airbus for the programme, with the second prototype currently in final assembly, according to Airbus. The first H160M will be used to validate flight performance and will be later used for firing campaigns in 2026, while the second will be outfitted for extreme weather tests.
Designated as 'Guépard' (Cheetah), France ordered 169 H160M helicopters for its JLH programme in 2021: 80 for the army,
More from Air Warfare
-
Australia awards multiple contracts to support counter-drone technologies
Under the multi-stage Project Land 156, Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) is seeking systems to counter uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS). These contracts are the first in an effort to support technologies relevant to the effort.
-
Indonesia inks deal for 48 Kaan aircraft
While the Kaan aircraft is still in development, Indonesia is the first international customer to have committed to buy the aircraft, despite Jakarta’s lack of clarity over funds.
-
L3Harris and ELT Group to establish multi-sensor test facility
The facility, based in Italy, is the first of its kind outside the US and will be used to support the G550 aircraft modifications alongside other air, surface and maritime platforms.
-
Turkey moves step closer to Eurofighter purchase with UK and Germany agreements
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement between the UK and Turkey has been welcomed by industry and governments, boosting confidence in a potential export sale and aid to kickstart more Typhoon production in the UK.
-
UK-built SkyShark and TigerShark answers domestic drone demand
MGI Engineering recently demonstrated two variants of its SkyShark, a UK-built one-way-effector (OWE), as both a gas turbine and electric-powered platform, with its larger OWE TigerShark to be showcased at DSEI in September.