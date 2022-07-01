France receives the first batch of refurbished MICA missiles
The French defence procurement agency, DGA, received 14 refurbished Missile d'Interception, de Combat et d'Autodéfense (MICA) air-to-air missiles on 7 June.
The delivery is part of a contract agreed upon by the DGA and MBDA in November 2018 to refurbish 300 missiles and purchase 567 MICA new generation missiles.
Work includes replacing the missile's propellant – which limited the lifespan of the MICA missile - allowing a smoother transition to the more powerful MICA NG.
France expects to begin taking delivery of MICA NG missiles in 2026.
Under the programme schedule, 50 refurbished missiles are to be delivered in 2022 and delivery of the remaining missiles will be staggered until 2026.
More from Air Warfare
-
Malaysian Army tests its MD 530G helicopters
Malaysia is now operating the MD 530G light helicopter, while the first CN-235 maritime patrol aircraft conversion has arrived home.
-
Checkmate and Okhotnik face trouble despite positive spin from Rostec
Western sanctions, imposed on Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, mean that Rostec will struggle to bring its much-vaunted Checkmate and Okhotnik programmes to fruition.
-
Three FMS customers to receive Joint Standoff Weapon technical upgrade
Bahrain, Canada and Taiwan are to benefit from a technical data and software upgrade for the AGM-154C Block III missile.
-
UK RAF finds Guardian for aerial threat protection
RAF approves the Guardian system for improved detection and management of aerial threats.