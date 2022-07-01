France receives the first batch of refurbished MICA missiles

The French defence procurement agency, DGA, received 14 refurbished Missile d'Interception, de Combat et d'Autodéfense (MICA) air-to-air missiles on 7 June.

The delivery is part of a contract agreed upon by the DGA and MBDA in November 2018 to refurbish 300 missiles and purchase 567 MICA new generation missiles.

Work includes replacing the missile's propellant – which limited the lifespan of the MICA missile - allowing a smoother transition to the more powerful MICA NG.

France expects to begin taking delivery of MICA NG missiles in 2026.

Under the programme schedule, 50 refurbished missiles are to be delivered in 2022 and delivery of the remaining missiles will be staggered until 2026.