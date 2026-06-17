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Eurosatory 2026: France presses ahead with A400M ISR fleet upgrades

17th June 2026 - 10:14 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Paris, France

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Airbus’ A400M is undergoing upgrades to increase its payload capacity. (Photo: Airbus Defence and Space)

Airbus Defence and Space and OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation) signed a contract at Eurosatory to develop new capabilities for the French Air Force’s A400M aircraft.

France is pressing ahead with efforts to equip its A400M fleet with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities with “Parallel Mission System” (PMS) upgrades.

A contract was signed this week at Eurosatory in Paris between Airbus and Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) on behalf of the French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA). The developments, according to Airbus, will focus on the “integration of a new mission system on board” the A400M which is designed to integrate new sensors and communications systems. 

The new mission system is also designed, according to Airbus, to manage drones and missiles launched from the cargo hold,

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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