  • Focus on economy over capability highlights the cost imperative for CCA success

Focus on economy over capability highlights the cost imperative for CCA success

20th February 2026 - 12:45 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

The XQ-58 Valkyrie is a CCA that has been flying since 2019. Shephard believes it is one of the cheapest MALE CCAs. (Photo: Kratos)

Striking the right balance between cost and capability is likely to become more crucial in the increasingly competitive collaborative combat aircraft market. Shephard’s special CCA market report examines where the opportunities lie for suppliers.

The growing push to acquire collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) is fundamentally rooted in cost-effective calculations, according to Shephard Defence Insight’s Special Report: Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA)

The US Air Force’s (USAF) Increment 1 CCA effort is based on the concept that mass is necessary to compete effectively against an adversary in symmetrical warfare. Due to budgetary constraints, though, this mass must be economical to obtain and operate. 

That is why USAF secretary Frank Kendall stated that CCA drones should cost around US$25 million per airframe. Likewise, the 13 MQ-28A Ghost Bats Australia acquired between 2013 and 2022 from Boeing Defense Australia had an

