First confirmed US one‑way drone strike on Iran sharpens Pentagon UAV expansion

2nd March 2026 - 12:42 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

A test launch of a low-cost one-way attack drone from the USS Santa Barbara in the Arabian Gulf in December 2025. (Photo: US Army)

The US is currently escalating its efforts to acquire more than 300,000 low-cost one-way attack drones, with the confirmed use of these platforms against Iran in recent days emphasising their growing use in combat.

The US has confirmed it has used one-way attack drones for the first time in combat, with the news highlighting the government’s drive to ramp up its acquisition of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) to boost the capabilities of its armed forces.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage showing strikes on Iranian targets as part of its ‘Operation Epic Fury’. The command confirmed that, alongside the use of precision munitions, its drone unit, Task Force Scorpion Strike, “employed low-cost one-way attack drones for the first time in combat”.

The Pentagon noted ongoing developments on its testing and operational plans for one-way attack drones in recent months.

CENTCOM announced the

