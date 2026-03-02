First confirmed US one‑way drone strike on Iran sharpens Pentagon UAV expansion
The US has confirmed it has used one-way attack drones for the first time in combat, with the news highlighting the government’s drive to ramp up its acquisition of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) to boost the capabilities of its armed forces.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage showing strikes on Iranian targets as part of its ‘Operation Epic Fury’. The command confirmed that, alongside the use of precision munitions, its drone unit, Task Force Scorpion Strike, “employed low-cost one-way attack drones for the first time in combat”.
The Pentagon noted ongoing developments on its testing and operational plans for one-way attack drones in recent months.
