Finland secures possible $1.07 billion AMRAAM deal with US State Department
The US Department of State has agreed to the sale of up to 405 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs to the Finnish government, with the deal geared towards improving the security of the US’s NATO ally.
The agreement also includes the purchase of eight AIM-120D-3 guidance sections, with precise positioning provided by either the Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code, as well as numerous non-major defence equipment items. The total value of the deal is worth a possible US$1.07 billion.
For Finland, the move is expected to improve the country’s defence capability to meet current and future threats, as well as boost its
