  • Finland secures possible $1.07 billion AMRAAM deal with US State Department

12th September 2025 - 14:49 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

The AIM-120 AMRAAM is pictured here ready to be loaded onto the AV-8B Harrier II for the US Marines. (Photo: DVIDS/LCpl Bryan Giraldo)

The Nordic country is set to bolster its defence capabilities after its foreign military sales request for AIM-120D-3 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs) was approved.

The US Department of State has agreed to the sale of up to 405 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs to the Finnish government, with the deal geared towards improving the security of the US’s NATO ally.

The agreement also includes the purchase of eight AIM-120D-3 guidance sections, with precise positioning provided by either the Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code, as well as numerous non-major defence equipment items. The total value of the deal is worth a possible US$1.07 billion.

For Finland, the move is expected to improve the country’s defence capability to meet current and future threats, as well as boost its

