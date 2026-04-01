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Franco-German alliance aims to resolve FCAS woes by end of April as dispute rolls on

1st April 2026 - 08:46 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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Reports from July 2025 indicated that France had asked Germany for approximately 80% of the workshare for the FCAS fighter jet. (Photo: Airbus)

The disagreement between French-German industry continues as both governments work to keep the programme alive and on track to develop and deliver a sixth-generation fighter jet.

The crisis-riddled Future Combat Air System (FCAS) sixth-generation fighter programme is aiming to secure a path forward by the end of April, as the dispute between industry partners rolls on.

As reported by Reuters, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that moderators from Germany and France had been appointed to find ways to ensure the future of the €100 billion (US$115.26 billion) future-fighter project by the end of April 2026.

The two leaders of France and Germany met ahead of the European Summit on 19 March to discuss the growing rift between the defence industry partners in the programme, yet no

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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