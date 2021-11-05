Expal and Rafaut team up for airborne systems

Spanish Air Force single-seater and two-seater Eurofighter Typhoon. (Copyright: Eurofighter/Geoffrey Lee)

French and Spanish companies sign teaming agreement during FEINDEF.

Spanish company Expal signed a teaming agreement with French aerospace and defence engineering firm Rafaut during the FEINDEF defence exhibition in Madrid on 3-5 November.

The two companies agreed a ‘joint market approach for some international sales on a range of airborne systems products and mission solutions’, Expal announced.

It added that the teaming agreement will leverage expertise of both companies with aircraft such as the Dassault Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon.

‘In particular, the two companies wish to intensify their collaboration on the FCAS (Future Combat Air System) programme, which will be a structuring factor for the European aeronautics industry in the coming decades,’ Expal added.

The teaming agreement will also see Rafaut and Expal act as a commercial partner with the defence procurement agencies for France (DGA) and Spain (DGAM in Spain).