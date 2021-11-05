Expal and Rafaut team up for airborne systems

US signals AMRAAM sale to Saudi Arabia
Potential FMS of AIM-120 AMRAAM would enhance the Saudi arsenal to meet the threat of cross-border missile attacks from Iran-backed rebels in Yemen.
Spanish company Expal signed a teaming agreement with French aerospace and defence engineering firm Rafaut during the FEINDEF defence exhibition in Madrid on 3-5 November.
The two companies agreed a ‘joint market approach for some international sales on a range of airborne systems products and mission solutions’, Expal announced.
It added that the teaming agreement will leverage expertise of both companies with aircraft such as the Dassault Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon.
‘In particular, the two companies wish to intensify their collaboration on the FCAS (Future Combat Air System) programme, which will be a structuring factor for the European aeronautics industry in the coming decades,’ Expal added.
The teaming agreement will also see Rafaut and Expal act as a commercial partner with the defence procurement agencies for France (DGA) and Spain (DGAM in Spain).
Carolina Unmanned Vehicles has completed test support for the US Navy’s future aerostat communication solution.
Work continues on the final increment in the development of the P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.
Following years of development, the IMDO, Israeli Air Force and ELTA began inflation of one of the world’s largest aerostats.
Hindustan Aeronautics will upgrade Indian maritime patrol aircraft and provide LUH rotary-wing platforms.
A new contract modification sees Dyncorp carry on maintenance and logistics work for USN test aircraft.