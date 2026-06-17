Eurosatory 2026: Low-cost airpower emerges as a new counter-drone option

The rapid proliferation of low-cost uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) is forcing armed forces to rethink how they defend airspace against massed drone attacks. While specialist counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) units remain central to this effort, military planners are increasingly examining how existing aircraft fleets could supplement dedicated capabilities.

The trend reflects a broader challenge highlighted at Eurosatory 2026: how to counter large numbers of inexpensive drones without relying solely on costly interceptors or highly specialised systems.

Operational experience from Ukraine has demonstrated the potential value of slower aircraft in this role. Ukrainian forces have used Yak-52 trainer aircraft to hunt drones, exploiting their relatively low speed and good visibility from the cockpit to engage targets that might be more difficult for high-performance combat aircraft to intercept.

Similar discussions are taking place elsewhere as governments assess how existing platforms could contribute to national air defence during periods of heightened tension or conflict. Training aircraft, in particular, offer a combination of availability, relatively low operating costs and crews already familiar with air policing and surveillance missions.

The concept is attracting attention as military and civilian infrastructure faces growing threats from one-way attack drones and other low-cost aerial systems. Recent events in both Ukraine and the Middle East have highlighted the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, logistics hubs and urban areas to such attacks.

A key enabler is the emergence of lower-cost precision weapons designed to engage small aerial targets. BAE Systems’ Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), which has already been integrated onto a wide range of aircraft, has gained prominence as a cost-effective air-to-air counter-drone solution. The weapon has been rapidly adapted for new operational requirements, including recent integration on RAF Typhoon aircraft.

Other systems competing in this growing market include RTX’s AGM-176 Griffin and Lockheed Martin’s DAGR, reflecting increasing demand for affordable precision-guided weapons capable of engaging UAVs without the expense associated with traditional air-to-air missiles.

The requirement extends beyond aerial threats. Recent naval operations in the Black Sea have highlighted the growing danger posed by uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), creating interest in platforms capable of conducting maritime surveillance and engaging small, fast-moving targets at relatively low cost.

For industry, the challenge is increasingly one of scale. Countering large numbers of inexpensive drones requires equally scalable defensive solutions, creating opportunities for manufacturers able to deliver affordable weapons, rapid integration and sufficient production capacity.

As armed forces continue to adapt to an era of massed uncrewed threats, the focus is shifting from bespoke solutions towards making greater use of existing platforms and personnel. The result is a growing market for flexible, cost-effective capabilities that can expand defensive capacity without requiring entirely new force structures.