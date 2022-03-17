Enduring performance: the A-29 Super Tucano (video)

The A-29 Super Tucano – the close air support solution (Studio)
The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano is in service worldwide, delivering a low-cost, capable platform, ideally suited for long-enduring operations.
Brought to you in partnership with Embraer
European air forces are looking to the future of close air support for ground forces. The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano is a low-cost, versatile option.
The Super Tucano is in service around the world, demonstrating its capabilities in enduring operations like border security and counterinsurgency.
The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano is in service worldwide, delivering a low-cost, capable platform, ideally suited for long-enduring operations.
Germany has decided it will buy both the F-35 and a Eurofighter electronic combat role aircraft, defying a proposal from the last government.
Pakistan is improving the air force's capability with new platforms such as UCAVs from Turkey.
A winner has been declared for the Australian Army's quest to find a new tactical UAV to replace the Shadow 200.
China achieved its first sale of J-10 fighters last year, to its closest ally across the Karakoram Mountains.
The JASDF's new Global Hawks will be able to monitor North Korean missile launch preparations and be useful in the wake of natural disasters.