To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Enduring performance: the A-29 Super Tucano (video)

17th March 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Studio

RSS
The Super Tucano was built to adapt to customer requirements and changing technologies.

Brought to you in partnership with Embraer

European air forces are looking to the future of close air support for ground forces. The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano is a low-cost, versatile option.

The Super Tucano is in service around the world, demonstrating its capabilities in enduring operations like border security and counterinsurgency.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us