  Enduring performance: light attack aircraft in close air support (video)

Enduring performance: light attack aircraft in close air support (video)

17th February 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Studio

European air forces are showing an increased interest in Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano for long-endurance, low-intensity conflicts and training.

European militaries are looking to the future of close air support (CAS). Light attack aircraft could be a low-cost, versatile option.

Such aircraft provide firepower, surveillance and training support, using less fuel than advanced fighters.

