Enduring performance: light attack aircraft in close air support (video)

Providing the powerful alternative for close air support (Studio)
As European militaries look to the future of close air support (CAS) for ground forces, light attack aircraft could prove a low-cost, versatile option, according to industry experts.
Brought to you in partnership with Embraer
Such aircraft provide firepower, surveillance and training support, using less fuel than advanced fighters.
