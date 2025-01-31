Embraer “confident” as C-390 and A-29 production ramps up in 2025
Embraer Defense and Security remains confident on its work to ramp-up its C-390 Millennium and A-29 Super Tucano production following the recent boost in orders, according to CCO Frederico Lemos.
In 2024, the Brazilian manufacturer announced a swathe of orders and selections for the C-390, particularly concentrated around NATO European countries. Recent orders include those from Netherlands, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and an undisclosed country ordering two of the type in 2024.
Noting the C-390 order number increase, Lemos, told Shephard: “We’re in ramp up mode [for the C-390]. From 2025, 2026, 2027, we’re reaching higher numbers, and will
UK Royal Navy’s upgraded Commando Merlin helicopters achieve full operating capability
A total of 19 Mk3 and six Mk3a Commando Merlin helicopters have now been upgraded to the Mk4/4a standard, with the work overseen by the procurement arm of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), Leonardo and the Royal Navy (RN).
Switzerland’s Hermes 900 procurement faces further delays and headwinds
The Swiss Federal Audit Office has said the drones won’t meet planned military requirements until 2029, after extensive delays pushed timeline back to the end of 2026.
Updated US Air Force doctrine emphasises the need for multi-domain capabilities
Modifications in the US Air Force (USAF) doctrine aim to prepare the service for tomorrow’s warfare.