  • Embraer “confident” as C-390 and A-29 production ramps up in 2025

Embraer “confident” as C-390 and A-29 production ramps up in 2025

31st January 2025 - 10:20 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

Embraer now has seen 10 named countries place orders for the C-390 Millennium. (Photo: Embraer)

Embraer chief commercial officer Frederico Lemos said that it was aiming to produce more than 10 of its C-390 multi-mission aircraft a year by 2030, with some A-29 aircraft already allocated and ready for delivery.

Embraer Defense and Security remains confident on its work to ramp-up its C-390 Millennium and A-29 Super Tucano production following the recent boost in orders, according to CCO Frederico Lemos.

In 2024, the Brazilian manufacturer announced a swathe of orders and selections for the C-390, particularly concentrated around NATO European countries. Recent orders include those from Netherlands, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and an undisclosed country ordering two of the type in 2024.

Noting the C-390 order number increase, Lemos, told Shephard: “We’re in ramp up mode [for the C-390]. From 2025, 2026, 2027, we’re reaching higher numbers, and will

