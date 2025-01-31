Embraer “confident” as C-390 and A-29 production ramps up in 2025

Embraer Defense and Security remains confident on its work to ramp-up its C-390 Millennium and A-29 Super Tucano production following the recent boost in orders, according to CCO Frederico Lemos.

In 2024, the Brazilian manufacturer announced a swathe of orders and selections for the C-390, particularly concentrated around NATO European countries. Recent orders include those from Netherlands, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and an undisclosed country ordering two of the type in 2024.

Noting the C-390 order number increase, Lemos, told Shephard: “We’re in ramp up mode [for the C-390]. From 2025, 2026, 2027, we’re reaching higher numbers, and will