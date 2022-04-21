Embraer completes Skyhawk upgrade programme for Brazilian Navy

AeroVironment independently donates Quantix Recon UAS to Ukraine
AeroVironment has announced it will donate over 100 Quantix Recon UAS to Ukraine, independently of the US government.
Embraer on 20 April delivered the last of seven modernised AF-1 fighter aircraft to the Brazilian Navy in a ceremony at Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo state.
AF-1 is the Brazilian Navy designation for the McDonnell Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. Under the modernisation programme, five single-seater aircraft were overhauled to the AF-1B configuration along with a pair of two-seater Skyhawks to the AF-1C standard.
Work in the upgrade programme included new navigation, weapons, power generation, computers, tactical communication, and sensor systems, including what Embraer described as ‘a state-of-the-art multi-mode radar’.
In addition, Embraer developed a high-fidelity flight simulator to enable the Brazilian Navy to carry out pilot training.
‘Briefing and debriefing stations used in the training and proficiency of pilots were also provided to improve their use, to reduce costs and to bring greater effectiveness to mission planning and execution,’ Embraer noted.
The US has sent aircraft parts to Ukraine enlarging its operational fleet of fighter jets, while both the US and Ukraine deny any transfer of whole MiG-29s has occurred.
The UH-60V Black Hawk, based on OpenLift architecture, has achieved an airworthiness award allowing flight in all weather conditions.
As Serbia was already taking steps to expand and modernise its air force before the Ukraine war, has how the conflict altered its defence policy and which security partners is it now looking towards?
South Korea is seeking new heavy-lift transport aircraft to support overseas deployments and domestic use.
The USAF’s recent AWACS demonstration proves its ability to quickly update software, especially mission files, during flight.