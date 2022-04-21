Embraer completes Skyhawk upgrade programme for Brazilian Navy

Embraer on 20 April delivered the last of seven modernised AF-1 fighter aircraft to the Brazilian Navy in a ceremony at Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo state.

AF-1 is the Brazilian Navy designation for the McDonnell Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. Under the modernisation programme, five single-seater aircraft were overhauled to the AF-1B configuration along with a pair of two-seater Skyhawks to the AF-1C standard.

Work in the upgrade programme included new navigation, weapons, power generation, computers, tactical communication, and sensor systems, including what Embraer described as ‘a state-of-the-art multi-mode radar’.

In addition, Embraer developed a high-fidelity flight simulator to enable the Brazilian Navy to carry out pilot training.

‘Briefing and debriefing stations used in the training and proficiency of pilots were also provided to improve their use, to reduce costs and to bring greater effectiveness to mission planning and execution,’ Embraer noted.