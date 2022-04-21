To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Embraer completes Skyhawk upgrade programme for Brazilian Navy

21st April 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The final modernised AF-1 fighter aircraft for the Brazilian Navy was handed over by Embraer in a ceremony on 20 April. (Photo: Embraer)

Embraer has delivered the last modernised AF-1B fighter aircraft to the Brazilian Navy.

Embraer on 20 April delivered the last of seven modernised AF-1 fighter aircraft to the Brazilian Navy in a ceremony at Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo state.

AF-1 is the Brazilian Navy designation for the McDonnell Douglas A-4 Skyhawk. Under the modernisation programme, five single-seater aircraft were overhauled to the AF-1B configuration along with a pair of two-seater Skyhawks to the AF-1C standard.

Work in the upgrade programme included new navigation, weapons, power generation, computers, tactical communication, and sensor systems, including what Embraer described as ‘a state-of-the-art multi-mode radar’.

In addition, Embraer developed a high-fidelity flight simulator to enable the Brazilian Navy to carry out pilot training.

‘Briefing and debriefing stations used in the training and proficiency of pilots were also provided to improve their use, to reduce costs and to bring greater effectiveness to mission planning and execution,’ Embraer noted.

