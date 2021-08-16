To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Brazilian IFF programme makes cyber progress

16th August 2021 - 15:05 GMT | by Sérgio Santana in Sergipe

RSS

CM4-B cryptocomputer in the transponder element of the IFFM4BR. (Photo: FAB)

Important data encryption elements are falling into place in the Brazilian Air Force IFF programme.

According to the Aeronautics and Space Institute (part of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology in the Brazilian Air Force - FAB), the indigenous IFF Mode 4 programme (IFFM4BR) has undergone important trials and reviews in the past four months to show the system can perform its tasks as expected.

IFFM4BR comprises an IFF and a transponder. Ground-based radars, MANPADS and the future Medium Range/Medium Altitude Air Defense System for Brazil will be equipped with the IFF, whereas the FAB fleet of Embraer A-29 Super Tucano trainer/COIN aircraft, AMX International A-1M light strike aircraft, Airbus H225M multirole helicopters ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users