Brazilian IFF programme makes cyber progress

According to the Aeronautics and Space Institute (part of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology in the Brazilian Air Force - FAB), the indigenous IFF Mode 4 programme (IFFM4BR) has undergone important trials and reviews in the past four months to show the system can perform its tasks as expected.

IFFM4BR comprises an IFF and a transponder. Ground-based radars, MANPADS and the future Medium Range/Medium Altitude Air Defense System for Brazil will be equipped with the IFF, whereas the FAB fleet of Embraer A-29 Super Tucano trainer/COIN aircraft, AMX International A-1M light strike aircraft, Airbus H225M multirole helicopters ...