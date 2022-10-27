To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Embraer bolsters South Korean ties to boost transport aircraft bid

27th October 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The C-390 is competing for the Large Transport Aircraft II programme that is run by South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration. (Photo: Embraer)

Embraer is seeking to increase collaboration with South Korean industry as its C-390 Millennium jet competes for Seoul's Large Transport Aircraft II requirement.

Embraer has signed a number of MoUs with South Korean companies Aerospace Technology of Global (ASTG), EMK and Kencoa Aerospace, the Brazilian airframer announced on 27 October.

The objective of these MoUs is to strengthen collaboration with South Korean defence industry partners for the future supply of parts for the C-390 Millennium aircraft.

The C-390 is competing for the Large Transport Aircraft (LTA) II programme that is run by South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The potential supply of domestically manufactured parts is set to contribute to the offset requirements for LTA II.

Existing customers of the C-390 are the Brazilian Air Force (in KC-390 aerial refuelling configuration), the Netherlands, Portugal and Hungary.

Concurrently, South Korea also seeks a new heavy-lift transport aircraft to support overseas deployments and domestic operations.

