Embraer bolsters South Korean ties to boost transport aircraft bid
Embraer has signed a number of MoUs with South Korean companies Aerospace Technology of Global (ASTG), EMK and Kencoa Aerospace, the Brazilian airframer announced on 27 October.
The objective of these MoUs is to strengthen collaboration with South Korean defence industry partners for the future supply of parts for the C-390 Millennium aircraft.
The C-390 is competing for the Large Transport Aircraft (LTA) II programme that is run by South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The potential supply of domestically manufactured parts is set to contribute to the offset requirements for LTA II.
Existing customers of the C-390 are the Brazilian Air Force (in KC-390 aerial refuelling configuration), the Netherlands, Portugal and Hungary.
Concurrently, South Korea also seeks a new heavy-lift transport aircraft to support overseas deployments and domestic operations.
More from Air Warfare
-
Indian Army fast-tracks the acquisition of hundreds of UAVs
Three different RfPs in close succession reveal the Indian Army's desperation to get UAVs into the hands of soldiers.
-
Netherlands receives first upgraded Apache E model
Upgrading the Royal Netherlands Air Force Apaches to the AH-64E V6 model will increase the fleet's attack power, versatility and situational awareness.
-
Embraer reaches final agreement with Brazilian Air Force on KC-390 fleet size
Following attempts to cut the programme back to just 15 aircraft, Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force have agreed on a final total of 19 KC-390 twin-jet airlifters.
-
Russia turns to creative solutions to fill UAV capability gaps
Deals with Iran and using regional government funds to bypass traditional defence procurement channels are some of the ways Russia is trying to fill its qualitative and quantitative drone capability gaps.