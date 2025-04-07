Embraer and Denel to explore working on C-390 Millennium

Embraer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South African aerospace and defence firm Denel to collaborate on manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul work for the C-390 Millennium.

The signing took place at LAAD Defence and Security exhibition on 3 April.

Fabio Caparica, VP of contracts at Embraer Defence & Security said: “We are looking forward to providing South Africa with the most advanced aircraft in its category while cooperating with South Africa’s defence industry.”

Chris Boshoff, group executive CEO aerospace at Denel, added: “Denel is well-equipped and is a suitably qualified industrial partner to undertake the necessary