Electronic warfare system prototype for US Super Hornets to be built by Raytheon
The US Navy has awarded Raytheon a US$80 million contract for a prototype Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) for its F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet.
ADVEW will be considered as a replacement for the existing AN/ALQ-214 integrated defensive electronic countermeasure and AN/ALR-67(V)3 radar warning receiver.
‘These advancements are paving the way for the next generation of electronic warfare,’ said Bryan Rosselli, president of advanced products and solutions at Raytheon. ‘We are completely replacing and consolidating the legacy systems into a one-box solution that will deliver a generational refresh to the electronic warfare capability for the lifetime of the Super Hornet.’
According to the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAI), the F/A-18 aircraft programme has resulted in a highly capable fighter across the full mission spectrum: air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refuelling, close air support, air defence suppression and day/night precision strike.
The F/A-18E and F/A-18F aircraft have been designed to fulfil the present needs of navy fighter escort and interdiction missions. They also play a vital role in upholding air defence and providing close air support within the F/A-18 fleet. The enhancements integrated into the F/A-18E/F models encompass augmented range and enhanced carrier compatibility, designed to enable the F/A-18 to persist in its role as a strike fighter.
Raytheon said its ADVEW offering will provide significant performance upgrades by modernising existing EW systems into fewer components and incorporating government-defined open architecture.
More from Air Warfare
-
US to boost Iraqi forces and Peshmerga air defence against Iran-backed threats
In response to persistent missile and drone attacks predominantly carried out by Iran and its allied militias, the US has embarked on a strategic initiative to bolster Iraqi forces' air defence capabilities.
-
US approves $2 billion Black Hawk sale for Greece
The proposed sale of UH-60M Black Haws will replace Greece’s ageing multi-role helicopter fleet with a more reliable platform.
-
Japan to spend $224 million on advanced air missiles from US
The US has greenlit a potential Foreign Military Sale of more than 100 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Japan.
-
How Swedish fighter pilots will train in Italy for the next 10 years
A partnership between the Swedish Armed Forces and Italian Air Force, facilitated by Leonardo, will aim to provide an extensive and advanced curriculum in pilot training for future Swedish fighter pilots.