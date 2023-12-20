To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Electronic warfare system prototype for US Super Hornets to be built by Raytheon

Electronic warfare system prototype for US Super Hornets to be built by Raytheon

20th December 2023 - 13:54 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Raytheon said its ADVEW offering would provide significant performance upgrades by modernising existing electronic warfare systems on the Super Hornet. (Photo: US DoD)

The new electronic warfare system prototype developed by Raytheon could replace the existing defensive electronic countermeasure and radar warning receiver systems equipped on the US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets.

The US Navy has awarded Raytheon a US$80 million contract for a prototype Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) for its F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet.

ADVEW will be considered as a replacement for the existing AN/ALQ-214 integrated defensive electronic countermeasure and AN/ALR-67(V)3 radar warning receiver.

‘These advancements are paving the way for the next generation of electronic warfare,’ said Bryan Rosselli, president of advanced products and solutions at Raytheon. ‘We are completely replacing and consolidating the legacy systems into a one-box solution that will deliver a generational refresh to the electronic warfare capability for the lifetime of the Super Hornet.’

According to the US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAI), the F/A-18 aircraft programme has resulted in a highly capable fighter across the full mission spectrum: air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refuelling, close air support, air defence suppression and day/night precision strike.

The F/A-18E and F/A-18F aircraft have been designed to fulfil the present needs of navy fighter escort and interdiction missions. They also play a vital role in upholding air defence and providing close air support within the F/A-18 fleet. The enhancements integrated into the F/A-18E/F models encompass augmented range and enhanced carrier compatibility, designed to enable the F/A-18 to persist in its role as a strike fighter.

Raytheon said its ADVEW offering will provide significant performance upgrades by modernising existing EW systems into fewer components and incorporating government-defined open architecture.

