Elbit Systems to upgrade airborne EW systems to German Air Force
Elbit Systems has been chosen to provide upgraded airborne EW systems to the German Air Force following approval by Germany's BAAINBw defence procurement agency.
The new system includes a unified digital Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and EW Controllers which will be installed on the CH-53 GS/GE transport helicopter.
The program will be part of a wider modernisation program being led by Airbus Helicopters. The RWR and EW Controller capability will ‘rapidly detect and accurately locate a wide range of impinging enemy threats, even in a dense EW environment, enabling reliable and timely warning to the aircrew’, according to a statement released by Elbit on 11 February.
More from Air Warfare
-
Northrop gets $3.5 billion contract to integrate mission systems for E-6B successor
The E-130J aircraft will take over the E-6B for the US Navy’s Take Charge and Move Out system.
-
Bell selects Fort Worth site to build V-280s for the FLRAA programme
The facility will work towards readiness for Low-Rate Initial Production on the V-280 by 2028.
-
Embraer expands European footprint with new Portugal subsidiary
The subsidiary will be named ‘Embraer Defense Europe’ and work to strengthen the company's foothold on the continent.
-
Romania receives three more F-16 deliveries and recommits to European training
Romania has welcomed three more F-16 jets from Norway, rounding the total number up to 15.
-
South Korea starts mass assembly of its MUAV
Construction of the Busan-based production facility has also now been completed, with the new medium-altitude reconnaissance drones destined for the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) by 2028.