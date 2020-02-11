Elbit Systems to upgrade airborne EW systems to German Air Force

Elbit Systems has been chosen to provide upgraded airborne EW systems to the German Air Force following approval by Germany's BAAINBw defence procurement agency.

The new system includes a unified digital Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and EW Controllers which will be installed on the CH-53 GS/GE transport helicopter.

The program will be part of a wider modernisation program being led by Airbus Helicopters. The RWR and EW Controller capability will ‘rapidly detect and accurately locate a wide range of impinging enemy threats, even in a dense EW environment, enabling reliable and timely warning to the aircrew’, according to a statement released by Elbit on 11 February.