ECRS takes first test flight on Spanish Eurofighter
The Captor-E radar, an active electronically scanned array (AESA) antenna, has officially begun flight tests on board a Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon, Airbus has announced.
Also known as the European Common Radar System (ECRS), the ECRS Mk1 is being developed for the Spanish Halcon and German Quadriga Eurofighter modernisation projects.
Spain’s modernisation initiative includes the acquisition of 20 Eurofighter Typhoons to Tranche 4 configuration, which features the E-scan Mk1 AESA radar and upgraded software, signed in 2022.
Related Articles
ECRS Mk2 radar makes first flight on Eurofighter Typhoon
According to Airbus, the AESA features a mechanical repositioner to extend its field of view and provides enhanced detection capabilities for air-to-air and air-to-surface operations.
Development of the Mk2 variant – focusing on enhanced electronic warfare capabilities - is also already underway for the UK Royal Air Force. The Mk2 radar began ground tests in July 2024 and took flight for the first time at BAE Systems’ site in Warton, Lancashire in September 2024.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
Advanced Electronic Warfare prototype for Super Hornet passes design review
The successful completion of this stage for the Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) prototype launches the next phase which includes government laboratory testing for compliance and to demonstrate system attributes.
-
Raytheon receives $590 million for Growler jammer
In January 2020, Raytheon was awarded a $403 million System Demonstration Test Articles (SDTA) contract for the New Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) which is designed for use on Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft.
-
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force selects General Atomics MQ-9B SeaGuardians
The MQ-9B SeaGuardian will be used as part of the JMSDF’s long range maritime ISR patrol programme.