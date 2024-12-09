ECRS takes first test flight on Spanish Eurofighter

The Captor-E radar, an active electronically scanned array (AESA) antenna, has officially begun flight tests on board a Spanish Eurofighter Typhoon, Airbus has announced.

Also known as the European Common Radar System (ECRS), the ECRS Mk1 is being developed for the Spanish Halcon and German Quadriga Eurofighter modernisation projects.

Spain’s modernisation initiative includes the acquisition of 20 Eurofighter Typhoons to Tranche 4 configuration, which features the E-scan Mk1 AESA radar and upgraded software, signed in 2022.

According to Airbus, the AESA features a mechanical repositioner to extend its field of view and provides enhanced detection capabilities for air-to-air and air-to-surface operations.

Development of the Mk2 variant – focusing on enhanced electronic warfare capabilities - is also already underway for the UK Royal Air Force. The Mk2 radar began ground tests in July 2024 and took flight for the first time at BAE Systems’ site in Warton, Lancashire in September 2024.

