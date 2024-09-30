ECRS Mk2 radar makes first flight on Eurofighter Typhoon

The new European Common Radar System Mark 2 (ECRS Mk2) prototype has taken flight for the first time at BAE Systems’ site in Warton, Lancashire in the UK.

The radar was commissioned by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) at a price of £870million (US$1.2 billion) and began ground-tests on a Eurofighter Typhoon in July 2024. According to BAE Systems, the radar arms Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots with the ability to locate and deny enemy radar with electronic attack and anti-jamming capabilities, while remaining out of reach of threats.

The first flight followed ground-based testing via a collaboration between the MoD, Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) and the RAF.

Nick Moore, Typhoon deputy head of capability acquisition at DE&S, said: “This is another landmark moment in this strategically important programme which will provide the RAF with battle-winning technology that gives them the edge to protect the nation. The ECRS Mk2 radar will further transform Typhoon’s control of the air and provide exceptional capability our adversaries will struggle to match.”

Tim Bungey, chief engineer for ECRS Mk2 at Leonardo UK, said the radar’s production design has been “progressing apace”.

Over the past few months, it has been re-engineered – namely, its processor, receiver, antenna power supply and control units – to “further enhance the capacity, capability and performance of the Mk2 system in alignment with the new antenna and electronic warfare capability”, Bungey noted.

A total of 680 of the aircraft have been ordered by nine different countries, with export sales predicted to return more than £30 billion to the UK government, according to BAE Systems.

