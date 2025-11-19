Dubai Airshow 2025: Lockheed’s AGM-158 XR flight tests planned for 2026
Lockheed Martin is preparing to test its latest Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), the AGM-158 XR (eXtreme Range), by Q4 2026 as a next step towards fielding the capability.
Speaking to Shephard at the Dubai Airshow, Tim Cahill, president of missiles and fire control at Lockheed Martin, said that the internally funded Lockheed initiative missile’s development is pressing ahead.
“We’re putting that prototype together,” Cahill confirmed. “The US Air Force is very interested in it and they are supporting us with range time and other support.”
Lockheed first unveiled the “extreme range” version of its JASSM cruise missiles in September
