  Dubai Airshow 2025: Lockheed's AGM-158 XR flight tests planned for 2026

Dubai Airshow 2025: Lockheed’s AGM-158 XR flight tests planned for 2026

19th November 2025 - 08:38 GMT | by Lucy Powell in Dubai, UAE

The AGM-158 XR prototype was first presented in 2024. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The AGM-158 XR, which started as a Lockheed Martin internal investment, was first unveiled in September 2024.

Lockheed Martin is preparing to test its latest Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), the AGM-158 XR (eXtreme Range), by Q4 2026 as a next step towards fielding the capability.

Speaking to Shephard at the Dubai Airshow, Tim Cahill, president of missiles and fire control at Lockheed Martin, said that the internally funded Lockheed initiative missile’s development is pressing ahead.

“We’re putting that prototype together,” Cahill confirmed. “The US Air Force is very interested in it and they are supporting us with range time and other support.”

Lockheed first unveiled the “extreme range” version of its JASSM cruise missiles in September

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter.

Read full bio

